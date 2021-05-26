UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,373 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,373 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,026,168, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- Russia confirmed 8,373 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,026,168, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 406 to 119,600 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,135 to 4,642,090.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,416 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,164,017.

Over 136.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

Suspected ADF militia kills 13 in eastern DR Congo ..

41 seconds ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Warns of Possible Respon ..

43 seconds ago

Putin Ratifies Russian-Kazakh Military Cooperation ..

45 seconds ago

Japanese Maritime Safety Agency to Continue Questi ..

46 seconds ago

Rangers seize huge quantity of drugs

48 seconds ago

Andreescu pulls out of Strasbourg days before Fren ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.