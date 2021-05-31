Russia Records 8,475 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia registered 8,475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,694 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,071,917, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,475 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,122 cases (13.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,614 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,719 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 822 new cases, down from 829 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 752 cases, up from 748 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region and the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 339 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 355 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 121,501.

In the same 24 hours, 6,715 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 7,386 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,684,585.