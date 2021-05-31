UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,475 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:34 PM

Russia Records 8,475 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,694 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,071,917, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia registered 8,475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,694 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,071,917, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,475 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,122 cases (13.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,614 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,719 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 822 new cases, down from 829 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 752 cases, up from 748 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region and the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 339 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 355 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 121,501.

In the same 24 hours, 6,715 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 7,386 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,684,585.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB allows 13 individuals to return to the country

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 43 lives, infects 2,117 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

OECD sees higher world GPD growth but fears 'headw ..

4 minutes ago

Zidane says quit Real Madrid because of club's lac ..

11 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

11 minutes ago

"One-in-a-hundred-year" downpours, floods continue ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.