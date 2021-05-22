Russia Records 8,709 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,709 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 4,992,554, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russia registered 8,709 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 4,992,554, the Federal response center said Saturday.

Moscow recorded the highest number of new infections at 2,653, St. Petersburg the second largest at 833, and the Moscow region the third largest at 775.

In the past 24 hours, 9,345 people were discharged from hospitals across Russia with full recovery, and 386 people died.