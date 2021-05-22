UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,709 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Russia Records 8,709 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,709 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 4,992,554, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russia registered 8,709 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 4,992,554, the Federal response center said Saturday.

Moscow recorded the highest number of new infections at 2,653, St. Petersburg the second largest at 833, and the Moscow region the third largest at 775.

In the past 24 hours, 9,345 people were discharged from hospitals across Russia with full recovery, and 386 people died.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ten buggies join Dubai Customs’ Siyaj to enhance ..

53 seconds ago

Chinese health experts warn about childhood obesit ..

4 minutes ago

Vietnam reports 20 new local COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

10 held for gambling in faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Two injured, buildings damaged as quake hits Indon ..

7 minutes ago

Over 13,000 Coronavirus Variants Detected in Russi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.