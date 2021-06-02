Russia Records 8,832 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,832 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,500 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,090,249, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia registered 8,832 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,500 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,090,249, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,832 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,153 cases (13.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,842 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,669 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 828 new cases, up from 817 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 761 cases, up from 743 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 394 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 372 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 122,267.

In the same 24 hours, 9,020 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 8,994 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,702,599.