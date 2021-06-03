UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 8,933 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:41 PM

Russia registered 8,933 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,099,182, said the official monitoring and response center on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Russia registered 8,933 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,099,182, said the official monitoring and response center on Thursday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 393 to 122,660 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,383 to 4,711,982.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,876 new cases, taking its total to 1,189,357.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday the country is not facing a third wave of the coronavirus.

The minister said Wednesday that more than 18 million people in Russia have already received one dose of a vaccine to date.

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory in Russia as this would be a violation of law.

More than 139.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

