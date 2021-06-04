Russia Records 8,947 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 8,947 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,933 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,108,129, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia registered 8,947 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,933 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,108,129, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,947 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,339 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase remains unchanged at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,817 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,876 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 834 new cases, down from 841 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 766 cases, down from 770 the day before.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 377 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 393 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 123,037.

In the same 24 hours, 8,530 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,383 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,720,512.