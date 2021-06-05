Russia Records 9,145 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia registered 9,145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,947 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,117,274, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,145 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,340 cases (14.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase remains unchanged at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,897 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,817 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 857 new cases, up from 834 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 775 cases, up from 766 the day before.

The response center reported 399 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 377 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 123,436.

In the same 24 hours, 8,565 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 8,530 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,729,077.