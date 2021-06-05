UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 9,145 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

The past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,117,274, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,117,274, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 399 to 123,436 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,565 to 4,729,077.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,897 new cases, taking its total to 1,195,071.

More than 139.9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

