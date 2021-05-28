UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 9,252 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

Russia records 9,252 new COVID-19 cases

:Russia confirmed 9,252 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,044,459, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 9,252 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,044,459, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 404 to 120,406 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,385 to 4,661,234.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,274 new cases, taking its total to 1,170,396.

Over 137.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

23 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

26 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

45 minutes ago

Russia Values Relations With Slovenia Free From 'O ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand extends travel bubble pause with Austr ..

3 minutes ago

Australia sees COVID-19 vaccines administered top ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.