Russia Records 9,263 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russia has registered 9,263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,926 yesterday), with the total count now reaching 299,941, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 9,263 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 3,988 (or 43.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 299,941 (+3.2 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 3,545 have been registered in Moscow, 898 in Moscow region and 453 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,238, 921 and 425, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 115 (91 yesterday) to 2,837.

As many as 5,921 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (2,836 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 76,130.