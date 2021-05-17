UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 9,328 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:19 PM

Russia records 9,328 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,328 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,949,573, the official monitoring and response center said Monday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 9,328 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,949,573, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 340 to 116,211 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 7,181 to 4,563,254.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, has registered 3,573 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,140,670.

According to the official data, as of Saturday, 23,858,201 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia that has a population of more than 144 million.

More Stories From Health

