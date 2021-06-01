Russia Records 9,500 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,475 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,081,417, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia registered 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,475 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,081,417, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 9,500 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,268 cases (13.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,669 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,614 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 817 new cases, down from 822 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 743 cases, down from 752 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region and the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 372 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 339 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 121,873.

In the same 24 hours, 8,994 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 6,715 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,693,579.