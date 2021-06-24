UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Over 20,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 20,182 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,594 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,388,695, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia registered 20,182 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,594 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,388,695, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 20,182 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,038 cases (15.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.38 percent.

Moscow confirmed 8,598 daily infections, up from 6,534 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 2,308 cases, down from 2,323 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,143 infections, up from 1,092 the day before.

The response center reported 568 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 548 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 131,463.

In the same 24 hours, 13,505 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 12,660 the day before, bringing the total to 4,915,615.

