Russia records over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:22 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia has reported another 20,393 COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to official data released Friday.

The total number of corona-virus cases in the country now stands at 5,409,088.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 601 to 132,064 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 14,024 to 4,929,639.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,916 new cases, taking its total to 1,323,757.

According to official data, 36,044,137 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Wednesday.

