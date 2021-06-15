Russia registers 14,185 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 14,185 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,236,593, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 379 to 127,180 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,597 to 4,818,244.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,805 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,248,112.

According to official data, 32,831,196 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Sunday.