UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 14,185 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:04 PM

Russia registers 14,185 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 14,185 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,236,593, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 14,185 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,236,593, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 379 to 127,180 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,597 to 4,818,244.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,805 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,248,112.

According to official data, 32,831,196 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Sunday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Faf du Plessis will not play today’s matc ..

10 minutes ago

ENEC achieves 100 million safe work hours at Barak ..

15 minutes ago

15 arrested, kites recovered in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Farmer dies of electrocution in kasur

2 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 226 more cases of COVID-19 variant ..

2 minutes ago

'Punjab budget manifestation of people-friendly in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.