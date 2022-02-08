UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 165,643 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Russia has confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 13,147,666, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday

The national COVID-19 death toll grow by 698 to 336,721, while recoveries increased by 81,188 to 10,706,142.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 12,902 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,524,235.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center, said Monday that the Omicron variant accounted for around 95 percent of the cases in the capital.

According to official data, around 85 million Russians have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and over 80 million of them had been fully vaccinated as of Friday. E

