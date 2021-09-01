UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 17,813 Daily COVID-19 Infections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:46 PM

Russia confirmed 17,813 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,918,965, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday

The nationwide death toll grew by 795 to 183,224, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,624 to 6,181,054.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,162 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,567,538.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that the coronavirus continues to pose a great threat and the public should remain cautious and abide by preventive measures as the situation unfolds over autumn and winter.

According to media reports, more than 36.4 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

