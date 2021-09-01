Russia Registers 18,368 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 18,368 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,813 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,937,333, the federal response center said on Wednesday

"Over the past day, 18,368 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,260 cases without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27%.

Petersburg has the highest number of new cases with 1,312 daily infections, up from 513 the day before. It was followed by Moscow with 1,229 cases, up from 1,162, and the Moscow region with 543 cases, down from 758.

The response center reported 790 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 795 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 184,014.

In the same 24 hours, 18,325 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,624 the day before, bringing the total to 6,199,379.

