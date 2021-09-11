Russia Registers 18,891 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 18,891 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 18,341 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,121,516, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,891 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 18,341 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,121,516, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 18,891 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,425 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,940 daily infections, up from 1,566 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,629 cases, up from 1,504, and the Moscow region with 645 cases, up from 585.

The response center reported 796 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 789 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 191,961.

In the same 24 hours, 17,888 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 17,121 the day before, bringing the total to 6,375,160.