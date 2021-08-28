Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 19,492 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 19,509 the day before, taking the tally to 6,863,541, the federal response center said on Saturday

"Over the past day, 19,492 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,300 cases (6.

7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 6,863,541 with the rate of increase at 0.28%.

Moscow confirmed 1,498 daily infections. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,406 cases and the Moscow Region with 849 cases.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 180,840.

In the same 24 hours, 19,411 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 6,131,446.

