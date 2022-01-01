UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 19,751 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Russia Registers 19,751 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,519,733, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Russia recorded 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,519,733, the Federal response center said Saturday.

On Friday, the center reported a daily tally of 20,638 cases.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow recorded the highest number of new cases (2,739), followed by St. Petersburg with 1,529 cases and the Moscow region with 1,187.

In the same 24 hours, 847 COVID-19 deaths and 33,144 recoveries have been confirmed across the country, the center said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of N ..

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of New Year

22 minutes ago
 HMC Corona vaccination center in HMC to be closed ..

HMC Corona vaccination center in HMC to be closed for 2 days

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif should have resigned instead of inc ..

Shehbaz Sharif should have resigned instead of increasing prices of POL prices

47 minutes ago
 Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for T ..

Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for Tutu farewell

2 minutes ago
 'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of ..

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan records 32 % exports growth to Canada

Pakistan records 32 % exports growth to Canada

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.