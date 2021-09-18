Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

UrduPoint.com

Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:54 PM

Russia has confirmed 20,329 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,254,754, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia has confirmed 20,329 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,254,754, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 799 to 197,425, while the number of recoveries increased by 16,247 to 6,485,264.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 2,746 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,599,404.

According to media reports, more than 40.8 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

