Russia Registers 21,378 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia registered 21,378 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,160 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,491,288, the federal response center said on Tuesday

"Over the past day, 21,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,537 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.33%.

For the first time in several months, St. Petersburg has the highest number of new cases with 1,811 daily infections, down from 1,895 the day before.

It was followed by Moscow with 1,639 cases, down from 2,150, and the Moscow region with 1,309 cases, down from 1,487.

The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 769 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 166,442.

In the same 24 hours, 18,729 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,474 the day before, bringing the total to 5,788,710.

