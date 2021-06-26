UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 21,665 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 21,665 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,393 the day before, while the total number reached 5,430,753, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Russia recorded 21,665 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,393 the day before, while the total number reached 5,430,753, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 21,665 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,079 cases (14.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the statement said.

Moscow confirmed 8,457 daily infections, up from 7,916 the day before.

The Russian capital is capital by the Moscow region with 2,504 cases, up from 2,436 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,247 cases, up from 1,194 cases the day before.

The response center said that there were 619 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 601 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 132,683.

In the same 24 hours, 14,347 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,024 the day before, bringing the total to 4,943,986.

