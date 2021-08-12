Russia registers 21,932 new COVID-19 infections

Russia confirmed 21,932 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,534,791, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 21,932 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,534,791, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, a record high of 808 deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide death toll to 168,049.

The number of recoveries increased by 20,195 to 5,828,972, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,294 new cases, taking its total to 1,535,359.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that recent data showed the Sputnik V vaccine was 83 percent effective against the highly infectious Delta variant.

Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector announced Wednesday that no cases associated with the new Iota variant have been detected across the country to date.