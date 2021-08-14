UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 22,144 Daily COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

Russia registered 22,144 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,579,212, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Russia registered 22,144 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,579,212, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

Russia registered a record number of 819 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 169,683.

The number of recoveries increased by 19,550 to 5,867,890.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region overall, reported 2,317 new cases, taking its total to 1,540,205.

On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled rules that require employers in the capital to ensure at least 30 percent of unvaccinated staff work remotely.

