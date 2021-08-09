Russia Registers 22,160 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,866 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,469,910, the federal response center said on Monday

"Over the past day, 22,160 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,914 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,150 daily infections, down from 2,761 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,895 cases, down from 1,907, and the Moscow region with 1,487 cases, down from 1,527.

The response center reported 769 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 787 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 165,650.

In the same 24 hours, 14,474 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 15,669 the day before, bringing the total to 5,769,981.

