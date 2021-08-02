Russia Registers 23,508 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 23,508 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,804 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,312,185, the federal response center said on Monday

"Over the past day, 23,508 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,192 cases (9.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.37%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,330 daily infections, up from 2,484 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,914 cases, up from 1,911, and the Moscow region with 1,596 cases, down from 1,658. No new cases were registered in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 785 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 789 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 160,137.

In the same 24 hours, 14,893 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 17,271 the day before, bringing the total to 5,640,783.

