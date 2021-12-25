Russia Registers 24,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 24,946 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,368,299, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Russia registered 24,946 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,368,299, the Federal response center said Saturday.

On Friday, the response center reported a daily tally of 24,703 COVID-19 cases countrywide.

In the last 24 hours, Moscow registered the highest number of new cases at 2,714, followed by 2,072 cases in St. Petersburg and 1,431 in the Moscow region.

In the same 24 hours, 981 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed across the country, bringing the cumulative total of fatalities to 303,250, and 42,107 recoveries, bringing the total to 9,222,486.

