Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russia registered 27,434 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,186,823, the Federal response center said Saturday.

In the same 24 hours, 1,076 COVID-linked deaths and 38,041 recoveries were registered across the country.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours, at 2,283, and was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,997 cases and the Moscow region with 1,683 cases.

On Friday, there were 27,743 new cases registered.