UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:59 PM

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Russia registered 27,434 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,186,823, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russia registered 27,434 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,186,823, the Federal response center said Saturday.

In the same 24 hours, 1,076 COVID-linked deaths and 38,041 recoveries were registered across the country.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours, at 2,283, and was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,997 cases and the Moscow region with 1,683 cases.

On Friday, there were 27,743 new cases registered.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same

Recent Stories

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-1 ..

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea ..

52 seconds ago
 Local POL production increase 7.33% in 4 months

Local POL production increase 7.33% in 4 months

54 seconds ago
 Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees f ..

Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees from spare-parts shop

36 minutes ago
 Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fi ..

Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic - Re ..

37 minutes ago
 ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses g ..

ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses grief

37 minutes ago
 'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate ..

'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate in restive NW

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.