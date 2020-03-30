Russia Registers 302 New Cases of COVID-19 in 24 Hours - Operational Staff

Russia has registered 302 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 1,836, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Monday

"Over the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in 35 regions in Russia is 302," the statement read.

The new cases have been in Moscow (212), the Komi Republic (15), in St. Petersburg (8) and in the Moscow region (7) among others.

In addition, one patient died from the disease in the Pskov region over the last 24 hours, which brings the total death toll to nine.

So far, 71 regions across the country have been hit by the disease and 66 patients have been discharged from hospitals.