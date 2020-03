Russia Registers 33 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Crisis Center

Russia registered 33 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, with a total now equal to 147, the coronavirus crisis center said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia registered 33 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, with a total now equal to 147, the coronavirus crisis center said Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 31 are in Moscow, one in Tomsk region, one in Novosibirsk region.