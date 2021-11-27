UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 33,946 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

Russia has confirmed 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,536,825, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia has confirmed 33,946 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,536,825, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The national death toll grew by 1,239 to 271,531, while the number of recoveries increased by 36,494 to 8,237,465.

The mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stands at about 2.85 percent, the center said.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,430 new cases, taking its total to 1,937,409.

