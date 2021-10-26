Russia Registers 36,446 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 36,446 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from the record 37,930 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,316,019, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia registered 36,446 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from the record 37,930 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,316,019, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 36,446 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,907 cases (8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.44%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,074 infections, down from 7,778 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by the Moscow region with 2,930 cases, up from 2,693, and St. Petersburg with 2,735 cases, down from 3,127.

The response center reported a new single-day record of 1,106 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,069 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 232,775.

In the same 24 hours, 26,973 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,690 the day before, bringing the total to 7,213,584.