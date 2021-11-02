UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 39,008 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:08 PM

Russia Registers 39,008 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 39,008 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,402 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,593,200, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russia registered 39,008 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,402 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,593,200, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 39,008 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,136 cases (8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.46%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,736 infections, down from 7,103 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,066 cases, down from 3,250, and the Moscow region with 2,893 cases, up from 2,866.

The response center reported a new record of 1,178 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,155 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 240,871.

In the same 24 hours, 30,905 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 23,187 the day before, bringing the total to 7,412,631.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangl ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30 South Africa Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 minute ago
 'Fully throttled activities open new avenues of em ..

'Fully throttled activities open new avenues of employment':FCCI

50 seconds ago
 Nomad Gallery Art exhibition attracting people

Nomad Gallery Art exhibition attracting people

52 seconds ago
 PIA to resume direct flights to Baghdad soon: Spok ..

PIA to resume direct flights to Baghdad soon: Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 Explosion Occurs Near Hospital in Kabul - Eyewitne ..

Explosion Occurs Near Hospital in Kabul - Eyewitness

6 minutes ago
 Serbia to Receive Gas From Partners During Gas Pip ..

Serbia to Receive Gas From Partners During Gas Pipeline Repairs in Bulgaria- Sta ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.