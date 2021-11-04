Russia Registers 40,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Russia registered 40,217 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,443 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,673,860, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 40,217 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,532 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.47%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,305 infections, down from 6,827 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,271 cases, up from 3,269, and the Moscow region with 2,732 cases, down from 2,744.

The response center reported a new record of 1,195 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,189 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 243,255.

In the same 24 hours, 31,928 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 32,807 the day before, bringing the total to 7,447,366.