UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 40,402 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,993 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,554,192, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russia registered 40,402 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,993 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,554,192, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 40,402 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,619 cases (9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.47%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,103 infections, down from 7,603 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,250 cases, down from 3,597, and the Moscow region with 2,866 cases, up from 2,737.

The response center reported 1,155 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,158 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 239,693.

In the same 24 hours, 23,187 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 27,115 the day before, bringing the total to 7,381,726.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” conc ..

The two-day “Mohsin Insaniyat Conference” concluded at the Arts Council of P ..

12 minutes ago
 Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns ..

Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of sports projec ..

Commissioner for early completion of sports projects

16 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three c ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

21 minutes ago
 Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to B ..

Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to Begin Ceasefire Negotiations

21 minutes ago
 Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomor ..

Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomorrow

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.