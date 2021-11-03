UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 40,443 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:19 PM

Russia Registers 40,443 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,008 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,633,643, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,008 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,633,643, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 40,443 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,452 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.47%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,827 infections, up from 5,736 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,269 cases, up from 3,066, and the Moscow region with 2,744 cases, down from 2,893.

The response center reported a new record of 1,189 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,178 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 242,060.

In the same 24 hours, 32,807 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 30,905 the day before, bringing the total to 7,445,438.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Flag Day

6 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief, CIA Head Met i ..

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief, CIA Head Met in Moscow - Intelligence Servic ..

2 minutes ago
 Eminent 'Nightingale of Desert' Reshma remembered ..

Eminent 'Nightingale of Desert' Reshma remembered

2 minutes ago
 French Ambassador Calls Leak of Macron's Text Mess ..

French Ambassador Calls Leak of Macron's Text Message 'Unprecedented New Low' - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Inducing Strong Hum ..

Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Inducing Strong Humoral, Cellular Immune Response ..

10 minutes ago
 Road accident claims life of a youth in sargodha

Road accident claims life of a youth in sargodha

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.