UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 4,921 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Centert

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:54 PM

Russia Registers 4,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Centert

Russia has registered 4,921 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,870 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 951,897, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,921 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,870 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 951,897, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,921 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,238 (25.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 951,897, with the daily increase standing at 0.

5 percent.

Moscow has registered 687 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 183 cases and the Moscow Region with 161 cases (compared to 690, 181 and 151 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 121 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (90 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 16,310.

As many as 6,147 coronavirus patients have been discharged (5,817 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 767,477.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

16 minutes ago

Standard and Poor terms Pakistan’s long-term out ..

19 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary appreciates contact with UK govt f ..

38 minutes ago

11 power pilferers booked in sargodha

25 minutes ago

Motorway police hand over precious goods to owners ..

25 minutes ago

MWMC ensuring implementation on special cleanlines ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.