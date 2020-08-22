Russia Registers 4,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Centert

Russia has registered 4,921 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,870 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 951,897, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,921 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,870 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 951,897, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,921 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,238 (25.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 951,897, with the daily increase standing at 0.

5 percent.

Moscow has registered 687 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 183 cases and the Moscow Region with 161 cases (compared to 690, 181 and 151 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 121 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (90 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 16,310.

As many as 6,147 coronavirus patients have been discharged (5,817 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 767,477.