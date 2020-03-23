UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 71 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:58 AM

Russia has registered 71 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of currently infected people reaching 438, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia has registered 71 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of currently infected people reaching 438, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"We have registered 71 cases over the past 24 hours, 17 people have recovered.

The total number of infected people has reached 438," Mishustin said at a meeting with the Russian cabinet.

All the 71 infected persons have recently returned from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation, the coronavirus response center said, adding that all those who have been in contact with the infected people are undergoing medical examination.

