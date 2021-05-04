Russia Registers 7,770 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 7,770 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new infections since September 26, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday, adding that the overall tally now stands at 4,839,514

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Russia registered 7,770 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new infections since September 26, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday, adding that the overall tally now stands at 4,839,514.

"Over the past day, 7,770 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 945 cases (12.

2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was at 0,16%.

Moscow confirmed 2,050 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,635 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 709 new cases and the Moscow Region with 625.

The response center reported 337 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 336 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 111,535.

Total recoveries increased by 6,755 over the given period, up from 6,367 the previous day, and reached 4,457,044 in total.