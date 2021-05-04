UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 7,770 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Russia Registers 7,770 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 7,770 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new infections since September 26, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday, adding that the overall tally now stands at 4,839,514

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Russia registered 7,770 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new infections since September 26, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday, adding that the overall tally now stands at 4,839,514.

"Over the past day, 7,770 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 945 cases (12.

2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was at 0,16%.

Moscow confirmed 2,050 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,635 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 709 new cases and the Moscow Region with 625.

The response center reported 337 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 336 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 111,535.

Total recoveries increased by 6,755 over the given period, up from 6,367 the previous day, and reached 4,457,044 in total.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man arrested for throwing 4 minors into canal in f ..

17 seconds ago

ADNOC announces industry-leading initiative to dri ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

19 seconds ago

Australian state launches scheme to boost aborigin ..

22 seconds ago

500 illegally stored sugar bags recovered

4 minutes ago

Opposition cries foul as Samoa calls new election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.