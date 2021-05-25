UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:37 PM

Russia Registers 7,884 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 7,884 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,406 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,017,795, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia registered 7,884 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,406 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,017,795, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

This is the lowest single-day increase since May 6, when Russia confirmed 7,639 new cases.

"Over the past day, 7,884 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 935 cases (11.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.16 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,075 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,487 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 844 new cases, down from 851 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 734 cases, down from 766 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 393 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 319 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 119,194.

In the same 24 hours, 8,743 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 6,450 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,632,955.

