Russia Registers 7,920 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia registered 7,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,183 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,965,676, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 7,920 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,208 cases (15.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.16 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,096 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,430 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 784 new cases, up from 772 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 697 cases, down from 709 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 390 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 364 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 116,965.

In the same 24 hours, 9,561 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 8,972 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,581,787.