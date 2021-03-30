UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,277 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

Russia Registers 8,277 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,277 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,711 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,536,820 , the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia registered 8,277 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,711 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,536,820 , the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,277 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,007 cases (12.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,536,820, with the rate of increase falling to 0,18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,219 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,612 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 719 new cases, up from 697 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 556 new cases, down from 595 on Monday.

No new cases were confirmed in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 409 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 293 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 98,442.

Total recoveries increased by 9,588 over the given period, up from 7,280 the day before, and reached 4,155,996.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wheat procurement drive to start from April 1 in P ..

9 seconds ago

At Least 45 People Died in Stampede as Tanzania Mo ..

6 minutes ago

31 shops sealed over SOPs breach

6 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Not Discussing Unification Into Si ..

6 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle federal cabinet today

26 minutes ago

Jewellery exports record 100.87% increase

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.