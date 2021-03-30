Russia Registers 8,277 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia registered 8,277 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,711 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,536,820 , the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,277 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,007 cases (12.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,536,820, with the rate of increase falling to 0,18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,219 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,612 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 719 new cases, up from 697 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 556 new cases, down from 595 on Monday.

No new cases were confirmed in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 409 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 293 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 98,442.

Total recoveries increased by 9,588 over the given period, up from 7,280 the day before, and reached 4,155,996.