Russia Registers 8,294 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,294 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,328 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,606,162 , the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,294 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,037 cases (12.5 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,585 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,747 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 705 new cases, up from 702 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 570 new cases, up from 533 on Tuesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 374 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 389 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 101,480.

Total recoveries increased by 9,445 over the given period, up from 8,902 the day before, and reached 4,229,480.