Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:21 PM

Russia Registers 8,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,320 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,702 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,649,710, the coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,320 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,702 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,649,710, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,320 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,104 cases (13.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase fell to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,833 new coronavirus cases over the same period, down from 2,090 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 706 new cases, up from 694 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 569 new cases, down from 574 on Sunday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 277 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 377 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 103,263.

Total recoveries increased by 6,656 over the given period, down from 7,230 the previous day, and reached 4,272,165 in total.

