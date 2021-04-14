UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 8,326 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,326 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,173 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,666,209, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,326 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,173 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,666,209, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,326 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,156 cases (13.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,837 new coronavirus cases over the same period, up from 1,782 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 712 new cases, up from 701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 568 new cases, up from 533 on Tuesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 399 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 338 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 104,000.

Total recoveries increased by 9,447 over the given period, down from 9,611 the previous day, and reached 4,291,223 in total.

