Russia Registers 8,489 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:52 PM

Russia registered 8,489 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,697 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,831,744, the coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Russia registered 8,489 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,697 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,831,744, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,489 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,173 cases (13.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was at 0,18%.

Moscow confirmed 2,635 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,699 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 704 new cases and the Moscow Region with 641.

The response center reported 336 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 342 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 111,198.

Total recoveries increased by 6,367 over the given period, down from 7,339 the previous day, and reached 4,450,289 in total.

