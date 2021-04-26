Russia Registers 8,803 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,803 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,780 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,771,372, the coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,803 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,780 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,771,372, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 8,803 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,190 cases (13.5 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,687 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,526 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 706 new cases, up from 701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 609 new cases, down from 611 on Sunday.

No new cases were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 356 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 332 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 108,588.

Total recoveries increased by 6,631 over the given period, down from 7,540 the previous day, and reached 4,394,639 in total.