Russia Registers 8,828 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,840 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,753,789, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 8,828 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,158 cases (13.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,541 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,502 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 689 new cases, down from 694 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 596 new cases, down from 609 on Friday.

The response center reported 399 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 107,900.

Total recoveries increased by 9,254 over the given period, down from 9,407 the previous day, and reached 4,380,468 in total.